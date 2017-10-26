Profiles in Art: ane crabtree, pt 2

morgan freeman: “i trust you to do the work. you are the costume designer.”

antonio banderas: “i had a whole different idea of this character on the plane coming here to this fitting and you have changed all of that(in a good way!).”

dustin hoffman: (dead silence……..) hahaha! when i finished a fitting with him, and he hustled me out of the fitting room, into his car, and took me to meet david milch, unannounced, so that i could ask milch questions in person regarding hoffman’s character in luck.

ann dowd: “i’ve never worn anything as comfortable, or as beautiful, or something that i’ve wanted more to put on”. (after her first fitting as aunt lydia, where i made her do a mini film with me to a beyonce song from lemonade)