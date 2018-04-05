Profiles in Art: Beth Harris, Smarthistory & Khan Academy

While it is true that the discipline of art history, like the sciences and the other humanities has elite origins, the idea that art’s history is somehow inherently elitist and unimportant could only be true if we have so devalued our humanity that the rich history of our creative work is no longer important to us. Even just a moment’s reflection shows how uninformed this notion is. Museums are crowded. People value the history of art. What we have not done well is to make evident that the work of the museum is based in large part on the scholarship of art historians. Images are all around us, human beings have always made things with symbolic meaning, and the discipline of art history (and related disciplines like archaeology and the important work done by museum educators) makes them meaningful. And for decades art history has been engaged with very real issues of how works of art (and the institutions of art) engage with power (think of Linda Nochlin and Griselda Pollock for example). So to say that art history is not engaged with the “real world” is simply false. Here’s a great quote from Griselda Pollock: “All the big issues: class, race, gender, sexuality, power, fantasy, the body, the city, utopias, passion, fear, story-telling, imagining other worlds, encounters with other times, places, cultures, history, memory, horror, trauma: all these are what you learn about when you study art’s many histories. It is the subject if you want to learn to look, to learn to see and to learn to understand the world, past and present, here and there.” —Griselda Pollock, Professor of Social and Critical Histories of Art, University of Leeds