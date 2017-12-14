Profiles in Art: Meredith Woolnough

Following my fine art studies, I didn’t have the confidence to throw myself into full-time work as an artist. I doubted myself and my work too much to see that as a realistic career. I decided instead to go down the path of teaching. This may sound like a bit of a fallback option, but I really love teaching so it was a great move for me. I worked at high schools in Sydney for 3-4 years, teaching Visual Arts, Photography, Textiles, and Design. While I was teaching I still tried to maintain an artist’s practice on the side. I would be involved in a few group exhibitions each year, and my school holidays became hard core stitch-a-thons as I tried to create art alongside the requirements of my full-time teaching job. My artwork was well received at these exhibitions, often selling out, which gave me a big confidence boost. I began to see a possible future as an artist. There were parts of teaching that I loved, and other aspects that I found very challenging, so after a few years of the teaching/artist juggle game I quit my job, moved to an entirely new city, and threw myself into work as an artist. It was a very confronting and scary transition at the time, but also one of the most satisfying things I have ever done. I am now based in Newcastle, which is a city that I love. When I moved here, I decided I would take up some more formal art training. As a big fan of lifelong learning, I wanted to challenge and refresh myself by exploring new artforms. Through a series of rather serendipitous encounters with Newcastle locals, I learnt about a unique course that is run out of the University of Newcastle, the Bachelor of Natural History Illustration. I never intended to take on another degree, but this course was just the perfect match for me so I threw myself into it. It combined elements of art, nature and science; which were all areas that my embroidered artworks centered around. So I found myself back at uni again, but this time I was doing field work and scientific study alongside the traditional drawing, painting, and sculpting skills required for scientific applications. I loved it, and the fieldwork and research I was doing crept over into my art practice and helped inform my embroidered artwork. Now I am creating and selling my embroidered artworks full time. The bulk of my work lies in private commissions, which I send all over the world. I am involved in several exhibitions each year and have my work stocked in a handful of galleries. I also teach workshops, so I get to stretch those teaching muscles from time to time, which I really enjoy.