Profiles in Art: Monica Sklar

I came up in Metro Detroit which did not have a large fashion infrastructure at the time and then completed my PhD during the height of the recession. I try to make 5-10 year plans and stick with them so I have goals and am playing the game, but am not committed forever. This has helped with some flexibility and times when I have doubted my career path. I have often resolved such issues by finding adjacent ways to do the things I love professionally if it could not be a primary source of income. Patience is also of value and feeling like you are on a larger path, not just trying to get the next task done. With that, it has helped to make manageable lists and timelines and accept not everything can happen at once. It leads to satisfaction on a daily basis and also things to strive for professionally.