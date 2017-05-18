Profiles in Art: Colleen Hill

My parents definitely had concerns about my choices. My father was a mechanical engineer, so he didn’t understand why his daughter wanted to study art history. It is true that it can be difficult to find a job in a niche field, but there are ways to set yourself up for success, and this is what I would stress to parents. Research the various ways that your arts degree could be applied in real-life, professional settings – for example, even if you’re certain you want to be a curator, you should be aware of other possible jobs and be willing to do those. Total commitment is essential to getting ahead: get the best grades you possibly can, and take initiative beyond your classroom work to research and write. Join professional organizations related to your field as early as possible. Make connections with established professionals. Also remember that our fields tend to be small, and everyone knows one another. It’s always important to be respectful and make a good impression.